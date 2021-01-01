Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (499 against 405 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 268 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 150 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
  • Has a 0.95 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Galaxy M11

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 5.45 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 74.4% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 93.4%
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms 40.5 ms
Contrast 888:1 827:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +23%
499 nits
Galaxy M11
405 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Galaxy M11 +10%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Samsung Galaxy M11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 506
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A +20%
180
Galaxy M11
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
813
Galaxy M11 +2%
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A +1%
90533
Galaxy M11
90044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 6.4 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Galaxy M11 +187%
80.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2019 March 2020
Release date June 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M11 is definitely a better buy.

