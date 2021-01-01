Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy M11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (499 against 405 nits)
- 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 268 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Weighs 32 grams less
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 150 points
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M11
- Has a 0.95 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
54
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|74.4%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|94.2%
|93.4%
|PWM
|384 Hz
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|888:1
|827:1
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A +20%
180
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
813
Galaxy M11 +2%
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A +1%
90533
90044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|6.4 GB
|10.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|2:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|115°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.166 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M11 is definitely a better buy.
