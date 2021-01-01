Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy S10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 90K)
- Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 87% higher pixel density (551 vs 295 PPI)
- Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (812 against 499 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 13.68% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
79
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|551 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|74.4%
|88.08%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|94.2%
|98.1%
|PWM
|384 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|27 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|888:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Galaxy S10 +284%
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
813
Galaxy S10 +149%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90533
Galaxy S10 +334%
393293
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|6.4 GB
|9.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
21:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|20
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.166 W/kg
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.
