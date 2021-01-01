Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy S10e

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10е
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 90K)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 48% higher pixel density (438 vs 295 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (699 against 501 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.45 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 83.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% 97.5%
PWM 384 Hz 232 Hz
Response time 27 ms 6 ms
Contrast 888:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A
501 nits
Galaxy S10e +40%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Galaxy S10e +12%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 450 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
178
Galaxy S10e +321%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
816
Galaxy S10e +136%
1924
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7A
76031
Galaxy S10e +344%
337790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90728
Galaxy S10e +347%
405386
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 6.4 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Galaxy S10e +196%
83 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced May 2019 February 2019
Release date June 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

