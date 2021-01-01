Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Tecno Pova 2
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Tecno Pova 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
- Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
- Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
- Has a 1.45 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 32% higher pixel density (389 vs 295 PPI)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|389 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.4%
|82.8%
|RGB color space
|94.2%
|-
|PWM
|384 Hz
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|888:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|HIOS 7.6
|OS size
|6.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|7000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 90 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|3:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2019
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2019
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 94 USD
|~ 138 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.557 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.166 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.
