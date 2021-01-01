Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Pova 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Tecno Pova 2

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
VS
Текно Пова 2
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Tecno Pova 2

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Tecno Pova 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 1.45 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 32% higher pixel density (389 vs 295 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Pova 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +5%
508 nits
Pova 2
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Pova 2 +11%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Tecno Pova 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
182
Pova 2 +107%
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
827
Pova 2 +65%
1366
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7A
77254
Pova 2
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
92962
Pova 2
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 7.6
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 90 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Pova 2
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2019 June 2021
Release date June 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 138 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
2. Huawei Honor 8A or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
5. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Tecno Pova 2
7. Samsung Galaxy A12 or Tecno Pova 2
8. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Tecno Pova 2
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9T or Tecno Pova 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish