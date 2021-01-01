Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Y11 (2019) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Vivo Y11 (2019)

Ксиаоми Редми 7А
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
VS
Виво Y11
Vivo Y11 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Vivo Y11 (2019), which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (499 against 398 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 268 PPI)
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Y11 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.35 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1544 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.2:9
PPI 295 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 81.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +25%
499 nits
Y11 (2019)
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Y11 (2019) +9%
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Vivo Y11 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A +2%
180
Y11 (2019)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
Y11 (2019) +4%
93864

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 9.1
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.8
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Y11 (2019)
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2019 October 2019
Release date June 2019 December 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y11 (2019). But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Xiaomi Redmi 7A
2. Huawei Honor 8A and Xiaomi Redmi 7A
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Redmi 7A
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi 7A
5. Samsung Galaxy A01 and Xiaomi Redmi 7A
6. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Vivo Y11 (2019)
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Vivo Y11 (2019)
8. Samsung Galaxy A11 and Vivo Y11 (2019)
9. Oppo Realme 5 and Vivo Y11 (2019)
10. Oppo A5s and Vivo Y11 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish