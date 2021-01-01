Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Mi A2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Mi A2

Xiaomi Redmi 7A
VS
Xiaomi Mi A2
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Xiaomi Mi A2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 990 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3010 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (501 against 415 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (138K versus 90K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% higher pixel density (403 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 7A
54
Mi A2
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 7A
22
Mi A2
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 7A
61
Mi A2
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 7A
41
Mi A2
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 7A
50
Mi A2
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 7A
45
Mi A2
52

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Mi A2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 77.63%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +21%
501 nits
Mi A2
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Mi A2 +4%
77.63%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 512
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
178
Mi A2 +88%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
816
Mi A2 +43%
1165
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7A
76031
Mi A2 +70%
129216
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90728
Mi A2 +53%
138968
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Mi A2
21:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Mi A2 +218%
89 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2019 July 2018
Release date June 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.963 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 0.639 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
