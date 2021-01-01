Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Mi A3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (499 against 358 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 90K)
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.37% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 7A
56
Mi A3
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 7A
22
Mi A3
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 7A
67
Mi A3
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 7A
42
Mi A3
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 7A
50
Mi A3
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 7A
47
Mi A3
60

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.45 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A +39%
499 nits
Mi A3
358 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Mi A3 +11%
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 610
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
180
Mi A3 +67%
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
813
Mi A3 +36%
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90533
Mi A3 +93%
174673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 7A
n/a
Mi A3
30:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Mi A3 +189%
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2019 July 2019
Release date June 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

