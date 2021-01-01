Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Mi Play – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Play, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Play
  • 46% higher pixel density (432 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Mi Play

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 80.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A
501 nits
Mi Play
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Mi Play +8%
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Xiaomi Mi Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A
178
Mi Play
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
816
Mi Play +24%
1013
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 7A
76031
Mi Play +13%
86077
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
90728
Mi Play
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 11
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Mi Play
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2019 December 2018
Release date June 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg 0.668 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg 1.512 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Play. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 7A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7

