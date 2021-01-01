Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 7A vs Poco C3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C3
  • Has a 0.98 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (101K versus 92K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 7A
vs
Poco C3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% 80.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.2% -
PWM 384 Hz -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 888:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 7A
509 nits
Poco C3
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 7A
74.4%
Poco C3 +8%
80.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 7A and Xiaomi Poco C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 7A +3%
180
Poco C3
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 7A
834
Poco C3 +21%
1005
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 7A
92787
Poco C3 +10%
101886

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 6.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 3:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 1600 x 1200
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 7A
28 dB
Poco C3
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2019 October 2020
Release date June 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 113 USD
SAR (head) 0.557 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.166 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco C3 is definitely a better buy.

