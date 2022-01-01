Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Xiaomi Redmi 7A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.