Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Apple iPhone X

Ксиаоми Редми 8
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Xiaomi Redmi 8
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 94K)
  • 70% higher pixel density (458 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (665 against 506 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.22 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 99.3%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 55.2 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 2308:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8
506 nits
iPhone X +31%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
iPhone X +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Apple GPU
GPU clock 450 MHz -
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
173
iPhone X +437%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
783
iPhone X +205%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8
84493
iPhone X +193%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
94723
iPhone X +165%
251266
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 15 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi 8
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Redmi 8
n/a
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Redmi 8
n/a
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +4%
88.6 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2019 September 2017
Release date October 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

