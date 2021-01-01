Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Honor 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei Honor 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.02 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 9.41% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (506 against 452 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • 57% higher pixel density (424 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Honor 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 270 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 72.39%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 55.2 ms 41 ms
Contrast 2308:1 1128:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +12%
506 nits
Honor 8
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8 +13%
81.8%
Honor 8
72.39%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 450 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
173
Honor 8
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
783
Honor 8
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8
84493
Honor 8 +15%
97365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
94723
Honor 8
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 8
OS size 15 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Honor 8
18:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +5%
88.6 dB
Honor 8
84.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 July 2016
Release date October 2019 August 2016
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8 is definitely a better buy.

