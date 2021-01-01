Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei Honor 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.02 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 9.41% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (506 against 452 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
- 57% higher pixel density (424 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|72.39%
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|55.2 ms
|41 ms
|Contrast
|2308:1
|1128:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|HiSilicon Kirin 950
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T880 MP4
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 8
|OS size
|15 GB
|8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|113°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|July 2016
|Release date
|October 2019
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.231 W/kg
|1.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.69 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8 is definitely a better buy.
