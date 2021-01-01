Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei Honor 8C
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Weighs 21 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|81.41%
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|55.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2308:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 8.2
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|2:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|113°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|October 2019
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.231 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 8. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8C.
