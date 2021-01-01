Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (516 against 424 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 118K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 88% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 175 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 99.5%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 55.2 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast 2308:1 880:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +22%
516 nits
Honor 8X
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Honor 8X +3%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G51
GPU clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
175
Honor 8X +88%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
782
Honor 8X +71%
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
118232
Honor 8X +39%
164872

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 15 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) No
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +5%
88.4 dB
Honor 8X
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 September 2018
Release date October 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8X. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (28.6%)
20 (71.4%)
Total votes: 28

