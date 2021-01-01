Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei Honor 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- Has a 1.12 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 11.56% more screen real estate
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 94K)
- 59% higher pixel density (428 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Weighs 33 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|70.24%
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|55.2 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|2308:1
|1310:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|15 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|113°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|June 2017
|Release date
|October 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.231 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 8. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9.
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4