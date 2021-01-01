Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.