Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми 8
Xiaomi Redmi 8
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (157K versus 118K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 175 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.2:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 99.4%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 55.2 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 2308:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +4%
516 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
P30 Lite +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G51
GPU clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
175
P30 Lite +80%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
782
P30 Lite +64%
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
118232
P30 Lite +34%
157984

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.0
OS size 15 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8
88.4 dB
P30 Lite
88.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 March 2019
Release date October 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 8 vs Mi A3
2. Redmi 8 vs Redmi Note 9S
3. Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7
4. Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A
5. Redmi 8 vs Galaxy A11
6. P30 Lite vs Galaxy A50
7. P30 Lite vs Mi A3
8. P30 Lite vs Mi 9 Lite
9. P30 Lite vs Galaxy A51
10. P30 Lite vs P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish