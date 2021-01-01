Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei P40

Ксиаоми Редми 8
Xiaomi Redmi 8
VS
Хуавей П40
Huawei P40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 118K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 56% higher pixel density (422 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (583 against 516 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.22 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 86.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 129.7%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 55.2 ms 7 ms
Contrast 2308:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8
516 nits
Huawei P40 +13%
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Huawei P40 +6%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
175
Huawei P40 +344%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
782
Huawei P40 +297%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
118232
Huawei P40 +311%
485432

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 15 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Huawei P40
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +12%
88.4 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2019 March 2020
Release date October 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

