Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei P40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 118K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 56% higher pixel density (422 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (583 against 516 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.22 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|81.8%
|86.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|129.7%
|PWM
|Not detected
|245 Hz
|Response time
|55.2 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|2308:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
175
Huawei P40 +344%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
782
Huawei P40 +297%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
118232
Huawei P40 +311%
485432
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|15 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
22:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|113°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.231 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.
