Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei P40 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми 8
Xiaomi Redmi 8
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 118K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 63% higher pixel density (441 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.22 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 91.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 99.4%
PWM Not detected 365 Hz
Response time 55.2 ms 3 ms
Contrast 2308:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +4%
516 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
P40 Pro +12%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
175
P40 Pro +344%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
782
P40 Pro +301%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
118232
P40 Pro +310%
484432

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 15 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi 8
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
Redmi 8
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
Redmi 8
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8
88.4 dB
P40 Pro
88.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2019 March 2020
Release date October 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 8 vs Mi A3
2. Redmi 8 vs Redmi Note 9S
3. Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7
4. Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A
5. Redmi 8 vs Galaxy A11
6. P40 Pro vs iPhone 11
7. P40 Pro vs P30 Pro
8. P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. P40 Pro vs Galaxy S20
10. P40 Pro vs Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish