Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.