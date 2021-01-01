Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Nokia 1.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 50K)
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (506 against 403 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 94%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 55.2 ms 40.5 ms
Contrast 2308:1 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +26%
506 nits
Nokia 1.3
403 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8 +5%
81.8%
Nokia 1.3
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 505 -
GPU clock 450 MHz -
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
173
Nokia 1.3
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
783
Nokia 1.3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8
84493
Nokia 1.3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8 +87%
94723
Nokia 1.3
50575
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 15 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) No
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +12%
88.6 dB
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 March 2020
Release date October 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8 is definitely a better buy.

