Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.