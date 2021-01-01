Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Nokia 6.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.