Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs 6.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus

Ксиаоми Редми 8
VS
Нокиа 6.1 Плюс
Xiaomi Redmi 8
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 1940 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.1 Plus
  • 61% higher pixel density (435 vs 270 PPI)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 94K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
6.1 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 270 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 80.62%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 55.2 ms -
Contrast 2308:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8
506 nits
6.1 Plus
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8 +1%
81.8%
6.1 Plus
80.62%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Nokia 6.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 509
GPU clock 450 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
173
6.1 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
783
6.1 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8
84493
6.1 Plus +35%
114456
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
94723
6.1 Plus +52%
144170
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8
88.6 dB
6.1 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 July 2018
Release date October 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.233 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.494 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 6.1 Plus. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Mi A3
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Redmi 7
4. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A
5. Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Samsung Galaxy A11
6. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Huawei P20 Lite
8. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7.2
9. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.3
10. Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish