Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Nokia 7.1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 1940 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.1
  • 60% higher pixel density (432 vs 270 PPI)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (132K versus 94K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 274 and 173 points
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Nokia 7.1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 80.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 100%
PWM Not detected 2315 Hz
Response time 55.2 ms 31 ms
Contrast 2308:1 1603:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +3%
506 nits
Nokia 7.1
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 150 mm (5.91 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8 +2%
81.8%
Nokia 7.1
80.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Nokia 7.1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 509
GPU clock 450 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
173
Nokia 7.1 +58%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
783
Nokia 7.1 +55%
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8
84493
Nokia 7.1 +37%
115517
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
94723
Nokia 7.1 +40%
132747
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 15 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Nokia 7.1
10:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Nokia 7.1
9:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Nokia 7.1
20:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.28 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8
88.6 dB
Nokia 7.1 +1%
89.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 October 2018
Release date October 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.74 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 7.1. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 8.

