Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Oppo A3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.