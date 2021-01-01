Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.