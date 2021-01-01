Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Oppo A9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Oppo A9

Xiaomi Redmi 8
Oppo A9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Oppo A9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (183K versus 94K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 302 and 173 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Oppo A9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 84.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 55.2 ms -
Contrast 2308:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +7%
506 nits
Oppo A9
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Oppo A9 +4%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Oppo A9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 450 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
173
Oppo A9 +75%
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
783
Oppo A9 +85%
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8
84493
Oppo A9 +60%
135236
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
94723
Oppo A9 +94%
183753
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 6
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) No
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8
88.6 dB
Oppo A9
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 April 2019
Release date October 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A9. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 8.

