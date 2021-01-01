Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 8
VS
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (516 against 415 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 118K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 98.4%
PWM Not detected 2336 Hz
Response time 55.2 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast 2308:1 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +24%
516 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Realme 6 Pro +4%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 618
GPU clock 450 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
175
Realme 6 Pro +206%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
782
Realme 6 Pro +110%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
118232
Realme 6 Pro +128%
269673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI
OS size 15 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +8%
88.4 dB
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 March 2020
Release date October 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

