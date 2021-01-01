Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.