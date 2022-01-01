Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A03

Ксиаоми Редми 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Xiaomi Redmi 8
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (519 against 401 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 108K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 242 and 176 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.22 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 55.2 ms -
Contrast 2308:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +29%
519 nits
Galaxy A03
401 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
176
Galaxy A03 +38%
242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
796
Galaxy A03 +14%
910
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 8
108611
Galaxy A03 +66%
180041
CPU 42493 59385
GPU 10332 26274
Memory 31215 34858
UX 24460 59038
Total score 108611 180041
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 6672
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 15 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) No
Full charging time 3:20 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8
88.6 dB
Galaxy A03
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 November 2021
Release date October 2019 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 8 or Mi A3
2. Redmi 8 or Galaxy A20
3. Redmi 8 or Redmi Note 8
4. Redmi 8 or P40 Lite E
5. Redmi 8 or Redmi Note 9
6. Galaxy A03 or Redmi 9A
7. Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A03s
8. Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A32
9. Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A02
10. Galaxy A03 or Oppo A16

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish