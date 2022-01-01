Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Galaxy A03 Core – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Ксиаоми Редми 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03 Core
Xiaomi Redmi 8
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (512 against 447 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 146 points
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Galaxy A03 Core

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.22 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 55.2 ms -
Contrast 2308:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +15%
512 nits
Galaxy A03 Core
447 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Galaxy A03 Core
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 450 MHz -
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz -
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8 +19%
174
Galaxy A03 Core
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8 +5%
790
Galaxy A03 Core
755
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 8
107558
Galaxy A03 Core +7%
114663
CPU 42493 -
GPU 10332 -
Memory 31215 -
UX 24460 -
Total score 107558 114663
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 15 GB 8.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) No
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8
88.6 dB
Galaxy A03 Core
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 November 2021
Release date October 2019 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 8. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (87.5%)
2 (12.5%)
Total votes: 16

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Redmi 8
2. Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Redmi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Redmi 8
4. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
5. Huawei Y7 (2019) vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
6. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs A03 Core
7. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs A03 Core
8. Samsung Galaxy A02s vs A03 Core
9. Samsung Galaxy M02 vs A03 Core

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish