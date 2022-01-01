Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.