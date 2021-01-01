Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Galaxy A20e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A20e

Ксиаоми Редми 8
Xiaomi Redmi 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20е
Samsung Galaxy A20e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (118K versus 97K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (516 against 471 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 10% higher pixel density (296 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 235 and 175 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Galaxy A20e

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 80.98%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 96.2%
PWM Not detected 349 Hz
Response time 55.2 ms 32.6 ms
Contrast 2308:1 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +10%
516 nits
Galaxy A20e
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8 +1%
81.8%
Galaxy A20e
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
175
Galaxy A20e +34%
235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
782
Galaxy A20e +8%
845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8 +21%
118232
Galaxy A20e
97385

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 15 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +9%
88.4 dB
Galaxy A20e
80.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 April 2019
Release date October 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 8. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Redmi 8
2. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Xiaomi Redmi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8
4. Huawei P40 Lite E and Xiaomi Redmi 8
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Redmi 8
6. Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A20e
7. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A20e

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish