Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Galaxy M01 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M01

Ксиаоми Редми 8
Xiaomi Redmi 8
VS
Самсунг Галакси М01
Samsung Galaxy M01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (118K versus 95K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Galaxy M01

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.22 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 77.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 55.2 ms -
Contrast 2308:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8
516 nits
Galaxy M01
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8 +6%
81.8%
Galaxy M01
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Samsung Galaxy M01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
175
Galaxy M01 +3%
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
782
Galaxy M01 +4%
813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8 +23%
118232
Galaxy M01
95944

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 15 GB 10.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) No
Full charging time 3:20 hr 3:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8
88.4 dB
Galaxy M01
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 June 2020
Release date October 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 8. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M01.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 8 vs Mi A3
2. Redmi 8 vs Redmi Note 9S
3. Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7
4. Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A
5. Redmi 8 vs Galaxy A11
6. Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A10
7. Galaxy M01 vs Redmi 8A
8. Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy M11
9. Galaxy M01 vs Galaxy A10s
10. Galaxy M01 vs Realme C3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish