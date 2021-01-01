Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Galaxy M30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2166 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (635 against 516 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Galaxy M30

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.22 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 88.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 55.2 ms -
Contrast 2308:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8
516 nits
Galaxy M30 +23%
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Galaxy M30 +8%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Samsung Galaxy M30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2166 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
118232
Galaxy M30
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 15 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Galaxy M30
15:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Galaxy M30
18:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Galaxy M30
32:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 10
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +27%
88.4 dB
Galaxy M30
69.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 February 2019
Release date October 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

