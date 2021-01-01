Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
- Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 94K)
- 62% higher pixel density (438 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (699 against 506 nits)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.22 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|438 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|97.5%
|PWM
|Not detected
|232 Hz
|Response time
|55.2 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|2308:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
173
Galaxy S10e +333%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
783
Galaxy S10e +146%
1924
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84493
Galaxy S10e +300%
337790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94723
Galaxy S10e +328%
405386
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|15 GB
|20.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
20:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|113°
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.231 W/kg
|0.582 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.575 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2