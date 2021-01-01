Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 94K)
  • 62% higher pixel density (438 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (699 against 506 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.22 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 97.5%
PWM Not detected 232 Hz
Response time 55.2 ms 6 ms
Contrast 2308:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8
506 nits
Galaxy S10e +38%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Galaxy S10e +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 450 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
173
Galaxy S10e +333%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
783
Galaxy S10e +146%
1924
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8
84493
Galaxy S10e +300%
337790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
94723
Galaxy S10e +328%
405386
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 15 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +7%
88.6 dB
Galaxy S10e
83 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2019 February 2019
Release date October 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

