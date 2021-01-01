Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Pova 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Tecno Pova 2

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Tecno Pova 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (525 against 486 nits)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 44% higher pixel density (389 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 377 and 176 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 8
55
Pova 2
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 8
26
Pova 2
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 8
78
Pova 2
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 8
52
Pova 2
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 8
56
Pova 2
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 8
51
Pova 2
63

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Pova 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 55.2 ms -
Contrast 2308:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +8%
525 nits
Pova 2
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Pova 2 +1%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Tecno Pova 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
176
Pova 2 +114%
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
790
Pova 2 +73%
1366
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8
86494
Pova 2
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
96370
Pova 2
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 7.6
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes (50% in 90 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8
88.6 dB
Pova 2
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 June 2021
Release date October 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 138 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Tecno Pova 2 is definitely a better buy.

