Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Tecno Pova 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.