Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Mi 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Mi 9

Ксиаоми Редми 8
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9
Xiaomi Redmi 8
Xiaomi Mi 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 4.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 94K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (617 against 506 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 8
55
Mi 9
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 8
22
Mi 9
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 8
78
Mi 9
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 8
49
Mi 9
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 8
56
Mi 9
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 8
50
Mi 9
72

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Mi 9

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.22 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 95.4%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 55.2 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast 2308:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8
506 nits
Mi 9 +22%
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Mi 9 +4%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 640
GPU clock 450 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
173
Mi 9 +257%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
783
Mi 9 +202%
2366
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8
84493
Mi 9 +359%
388109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
94723
Mi 9 +357%
433287
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.0.1
OS size 15 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Mi 9
23:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi 8
n/a
Mi 9
112
Video quality
Redmi 8
n/a
Mi 9
99
Generic camera score
Redmi 8
n/a
Mi 9
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +2%
88.6 dB
Mi 9
87.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2019 February 2019
Release date October 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 487 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Redmi 8
2. Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi 8
4. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi 8
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Xiaomi Mi 9
7. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Mi 9
8. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Mi 9
9. Huawei P30 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
10. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Mi 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish