Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Mi A1
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
- Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3080 mAh
- Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 10.78% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A1
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (548 against 506 nits)
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|71.02%
|RGB color space
|95.7%
|98%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|55.2 ms
|40.2 ms
|Contrast
|2308:1
|1359:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|155.4 mm (6.12 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|Android 7.1.2 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android One
|OS size
|15 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3080 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:20 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|113°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", OmniVision OV12A10
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Omnivision OV13380
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|35.96 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2017
|Release date
|October 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.231 W/kg
|1.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|0.76 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8 is definitely a better buy.
