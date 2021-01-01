Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Mi A3

Ксиаоми Редми 8
Xiaomi Redmi 8
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (516 against 358 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (174K versus 118K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi 8
57
Mi A3
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi 8
23
Mi A3
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi 8
85
Mi A3
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi 8
50
Mi A3
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi 8
56
Mi A3
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi 8
52
Mi A3
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.22 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 55.2 ms -
Contrast 2308:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +44%
516 nits
Mi A3
358 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Mi A3 +1%
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 610
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
175
Mi A3 +71%
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
782
Mi A3 +41%
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
118232
Mi A3 +48%
174673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Mi A3
30:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +9%
88.4 dB
Mi A3
81 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2019 July 2019
Release date October 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (28.6%)
10 (71.4%)
Total votes: 14

