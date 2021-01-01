Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Poco M3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Poco M3

Ксиаоми Редми 8
Xiaomi Redmi 8
VS
Xiaomi Поко М3
Xiaomi Poco M3

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (516 against 433 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 118K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Poco M3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 55.2 ms -
Contrast 2308:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +19%
516 nits
Poco M3
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Poco M3 +2%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Poco M3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 610
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
175
Poco M3 +75%
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
782
Poco M3 +76%
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
118232
Poco M3 +52%
179385

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Poco M3
21:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Poco M3
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Poco M3
46:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8
88.4 dB
Poco M3
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 November 2020
Release date October 2019 December 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (12.5%)
7 (87.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Redmi 8
2. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Xiaomi Redmi 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Redmi 8
4. Huawei P40 Lite E or Xiaomi Redmi 8
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Redmi 8
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Poco M3
7. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Poco M3
8. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime or Poco M3
9. Oppo Realme 7 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish