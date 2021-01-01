Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8 vs Pocophone F1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Pocophone F1

Ксиаоми Редми 8
VS
Ксиаоми Покофон Ф1
Xiaomi Redmi 8
Xiaomi Pocophone F1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Xiaomi Pocophone F1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (506 against 456 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 94K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8
vs
Pocophone F1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.18 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2246 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.7:9
PPI 270 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.13%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 99.5%
PWM Not detected 2315 Hz
Response time 55.2 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast 2308:1 1438:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8 +11%
506 nits
Pocophone F1
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8
81.8%
Pocophone F1
82.13%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Xiaomi Pocophone F1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 630
GPU clock 450 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8
173
Pocophone F1 +113%
369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8
783
Pocophone F1 +58%
1238
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8
84493
Pocophone F1 +208%
260568
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8
94723
Pocophone F1 +261%
341977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12 POCO
OS size 15 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 85 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8
n/a
Pocophone F1
13:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8
n/a
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8
n/a
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113° -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8 +6%
88.6 dB
Pocophone F1
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced October 2019 August 2018
Release date October 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 264 USD
SAR (head) 0.231 W/kg 0.537 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.582 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
