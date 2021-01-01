Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 8, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.