Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми 8А
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10 Лайт
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 94K)
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (441 against 398 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.2 ms
Contrast - 805:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Honor 10 Lite +11%
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8A
81.8%
Honor 10 Lite +2%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G51
GPU clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
94753
Honor 10 Lite +56%
148044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi 8A
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2019 November 2018
Release date September 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10 Lite. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 8A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Samsung Galaxy A10
3. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Huawei Honor 8A
4. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Xiaomi Redmi 8
5. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Huawei Honor 8S
6. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A3
8. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
9. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A10
10. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish