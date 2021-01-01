Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Honor 9A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Huawei Honor 9A

Ксиаоми Редми 8А
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9А
Huawei Honor 9A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (534 against 398 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Honor 9A +34%
534 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8A +1%
81.8%
Honor 9A
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A +2%
180
Honor 9A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
807
Honor 9A +12%
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
94753
Honor 9A +2%
96673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8A
n/a
Honor 9A
84.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 April 2020
Release date September 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9A. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 8A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9S vs Redmi 8A
2. Redmi 7 vs Redmi 8A
3. Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi 8A
4. Galaxy A11 vs Redmi 8A
5. Galaxy A01 vs Redmi 8A
6. Galaxy A50 vs Honor 9A
7. Redmi 8 vs Honor 9A
8. Redmi Note 9 vs Honor 9A
9. Honor 10 Lite vs Honor 9A
10. Redmi 9 vs Honor 9A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish