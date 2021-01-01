Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Huawei P40 Lite E

Xiaomi Redmi 8A
VS
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 94K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 180 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 82.4%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
398 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi 8A
81.8%
P40 Lite E +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G51
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 8A
180
P40 Lite E +82%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 8A
807
P40 Lite E +65%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
94753
P40 Lite E +79%
169152

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date September 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite E is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

