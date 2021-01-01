Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Y5 (2017) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Huawei Y5 (2017)

Xiaomi Redmi 8A
VS
Huawei Y5 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.22 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 15.02% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2017)
  • Weighs 38 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Y5 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 270 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 66.78%
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
402 nits
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8A +22%
81.8%
Y5 (2017)
66.78%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Huawei Y5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi 8A
95767
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 April 2017
Release date September 2019 May 2017
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is definitely a better buy.

