Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Huawei Y5 Prime (2018)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018), which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Thinner bezels – 7.76% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018)
- Weighs 46 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|74.04%
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
811
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8A +88%
77597
41340
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
86990
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 8
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|2:39 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2018
|Release date
|September 2019
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.232 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.01 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is definitely a better buy.
