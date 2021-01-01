Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Motorola Moto E4 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
- Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 12.15% more screen real estate
- Supports 18W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto E4 Plus
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
44
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
37
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
39
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|69.65%
|RGB color space
|-
|92.7%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|42 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1149:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek MT6737
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|640 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 32 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
811
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8A +139%
77597
32454
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
86990
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1.1
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|June 2017
|Release date
|September 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.232 W/kg
|0.438 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.04 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is definitely a better buy.
