Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Motorola Moto E4 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.