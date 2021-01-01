Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 8A vs Moto E4 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Ксиаоми Редми 8А
VS
Моторола Мото Е4 Плюс
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Motorola Moto E4 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 12.15% more screen real estate
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto E4 Plus
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 8A
vs
Moto E4 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.22 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 270 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 69.65%
Display tests
RGB color space - 92.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42 ms
Contrast - 1149:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi 8A
396 nits
Moto E4 Plus +6%
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 8A +17%
81.8%
Moto E4 Plus
69.65%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Motorola Moto E4 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi 8A +139%
77597
Moto E4 Plus
32454
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2190 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 8A
n/a
Moto E4 Plus
85.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2019 June 2017
Release date September 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.232 W/kg 0.438 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
