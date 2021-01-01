Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Nokia 1.3
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.22-inch Xiaomi Redmi 8A (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on September 25, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 55K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
- Weighs 33 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Value for money
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.22 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.8%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|94%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1382:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm 215
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|-
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|-
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2190
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.232 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A is definitely a better buy.
